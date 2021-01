Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing 2021 video: 'Superb' - Watch Clement Noel clinch victory on home snow in Chamonix

Clement Noel became the seventh skier to win a men's slalom race this World Cup season in Chamonix. For the first time since 2008/09 there are at least seven different men's slalom winners in a World Cup season. Alexis Pinturault finished eighth to widen the gap in the general classification on Marco Odermatt.

