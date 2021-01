Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing video: 'Like the aggression' - Britain's Dave Ryding finishes 11th in Chamonix

Clement Noel rose to the pressure to deliver on home snow once again as he won the first of the two slaloms in Chamonix this weekend in tricky conditions. Britain's Dave Ryding finished in 11th (+1.26) having started the first run in 19th spot. It is another top-15 result for Britain's top racer, who impressed on his second leg.

