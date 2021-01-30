Clement Noel rose to the pressure to deliver on home snow once again as he won the first of the two slaloms in Chamonix this weekend in tricky conditions.

Noel won the exact same event last year, and he did it again to secure his first race of the season.

2020-21 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Gut-Behrami wins third Super G in a row in Garmisch-Partenkirchen 2 HOURS AGO

The 23-year-old edged past Switzerland's Ramon Zenhauersen (+0.16) and Austria's Marco Schwartz (+0.19) on the podium with a time of 1:38.58.

Switzerland's Luca Aerni (+0.47) made a fantastic comeback from penultimate place to finish fourth.

'Superb' - Watch Noel clinch victory on home snow

Schwarz was chasing his sixth consecutive slalom podium in the final run and did just enough to finish third, meaning Noel sealed the eighth slalom of the season.

Britain's Dave Ryding finished in 11th (+1.26) having started the first run in 19th spot. It is another top-15 result for Britain's top racer, who impressed on his second leg.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen 'So impressive' - Watch Gut-Behrami storm to victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen 2 HOURS AGO