Norway's Henrikh Kristoffersen produced the ski of the season to win the second World Cup slalom in Chamonix ahead of the World Championships on February 8.

The Norwegian straddled the second gate and failed to finish the first run of Saturday's opener, the latest twist in his turbulent campaign, but the young Viking went all out attack on his second run on Sunday to win his second slalom of the season on the soft snow and in style to complete a full podium for Team Rossignol.

Levi 'Stepping it up a gear!' - Brilliant second run from Kristoffersen earns him silver 18/11/2018 AT 13:16

Ramon Zenhäusern hoped to become the first ever Swiss world cup racer to win in Chamonix, but he was denied by Kristoffersen and finished runner-up and 0.28 seconds behind.

Switzerland's Sandro Simonet took his first career podium and put himself in the frame for the World Championships in Cortina with his remarkable performance jumping up from 30th after the first run into third (+0.66).

'The ski of the season!' - Kristoffersen dazzles to win in Chamonix

Austria's Marco Schwarz, who holds the red jersey of the slalom World Cup leader, missed the podium for the first time this season in finishing sixth.

British coach Tristan Glasse-Davies's setting turned a reasonable piste into a fierce challenge and home favourite Clement Noel, who took gold on Saturday, finished 44th and missed the second run entirely.

Britain's Dave Ryding did not finish.

THE TOP TEN

1. Henrik Kristoffersen 1:37.81

2. Ramon Zenhäusern 1:38.09 +0.28

3. Sandro Simonet 1:38.47 +0.66

4. Adrian Pertl 1:38.84 +1.03

.. Victor Muffat-Jeandet 1:38.84 +1.03

6 Marco Schwarz 1:39.09 +1.28

7. Giuliano Razzoli 1:39.10 +1.29

8. Manfred Mölgg 1:39.12 +1.31

.. Alexis Pinturault 1:39.12 +1.31

10. Kristoffer Jakobsen 1:39.19 +1.38

Alpine Skiing Alpine Skiing World Cup - Live TV details, dates, calendar and odds 26/10/2018 AT 21:01