Alpine Skiing

'The ski of the season!' - Norway's Henrikh Kristoffersen dazzles to win slalom in Chamonix

It was a day to remember for Henrikh Kristoffersen who became the sixth man to win a World Cup slalom event in eight different years after Ingemar Stenmark (13), Alberto Tomba (12), Marcel Hirscher (10), Ivica Kostelic (8) and Mario Matt (8). He came out on top ahead of Swiss duo Ramon Zenhäusern, who also finished second on Saturday, and Sandro Simonet.

