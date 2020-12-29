Ryan Cochran-Siegle conquered the beast that is the Stelvio piste to clinch a maiden alpine skiing World Cup gold, the first American to win at the resort since Bode Miller in 2007.

The 28-year-old upgraded his first-ever World Cup medal - silver in Val Gardena on December 19 - to Super-G gold in Bormio.

Cochran-Siegle blasted through the first, Carcatena section of the course and finished well to stop the clock in 1:29.43, enough to win by 0.79s.

"I wasn't expecting this at all. It's a shock to me," said Cochran-Siegle.

"I had a good race in Val Gardena but I've been a little bit inconsistent in Super-G. In a way it made it easier, not feeling like I had pressure and understanding the hill, understanding my own skiing.

"Winning here is pretty spectacular. You always dream of it as a kid, and to be here now is special."

The Vermont-based star, in his seventh full season on the World Cup tour, was fastest in both festive training runs in Bormio.

Cochran-Siegle is fast following in the footsteps of his mother, Barbara, who won slalom silver at the 1970 FIS World Championships in Val Gardena and Olympic gold in 1972.

The US team's fortunes on the fearsome Stelvio challenge have fluctuated since Miller and Daron Rahlves won downhill gold and silver at the 2005 World Championships.

Cochran-Siegle's veteran team-mate Travis Ganong, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on the piste in 2017, held his bib number to finish 15th.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr - denied the Super-G Crystal Globe by three points last season - also picked up time in the closing section to take silver.

He finished 0.15s ahead of Adrian Smiseth Sejersted, who ensured Norwegian presence on the podium for the third successive Super-G race.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for those chasing the overall Crystal Globe, currently held by Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Kilde finished 0.24s behind compatriot Sejersted in fourth, unable to take advantage of current overall leader Alexis Pinturault's failure to secure the top-ten finish he was after.

Swiss Marco Odermatt sneaked into the top ten despite an inconsistent run and remains third overall.

There was a personal best for Swiss giant slalom specialist Gino Caviezel, who finished 11th, and French technician Loic Meillard who upgraded his 31 start number to 13th.

