Italy celebrated a home winner of the super-G in Cortina D'Ampezzo although it was not the name everyone expected as Elena Curtoni claimed her second World Cup triumph.

Curtoni crossed the finish line in 1:20.98 for her first super-G World Cup success, with Austrian Tamara Tippler taking the silver medal in a time of 1:21.07 - 0.09s behind.

Olympic downhill champion Goggia's fall came a week after she suffered a similar fate in Zauchensee, causing concern she might not make the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"It's a bittersweet day. I'm happy with what I was able to do in my race and very upset for Sofia," said Curtoni.

"There were some turns where I could have done more but it was still a good run on a difficult course-set. I did what I'm capable of out there."

According to the Italian Winter Sports Federation, Goggia - who won Saturday's downhill race at the same venue - suffered a "suspected sprain of her left knee" after losing control as she came flying down the piste.

After being checked by the medical team, Goggia managed to get up and finish the course but her fall means she has lost the lead in the super-G rankings.

Fellow Italian Federica Brignone, who finished fourth, moves top while overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin was 16th as she extended her lead over the absent Petra Vlhova.

