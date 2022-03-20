Tessa Worley won her second giant slalom World Cup title after a thrilling final day of the season in Courchevel.

In a nail-biting climax to the six-month long, 37-race campaign, Worley - who finished fifth - had to wait until the very last run for her fate to be determined.

But with American Mikaela Shiffrin only able to finish seventh overall despite her strong first run, the Frenchwoman's victory was confirmed in front of a rapturous home crowd.

Shiffrin - despite a curiously poor second run - had the considerable consolation of taking home the overall World Cup title, which had been confirmed on Thursday following the super-G, and was the fourth of her career.

Shiffrin's next target will surely be Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proll's six titles, the only woman who has ever won more than Shiffrin's four.

The winner on the day in the French sunshine was Federica Brignone. Marta Bassino made it an Italian one-two by finishing as runner-up ahead of third-placed Slovakian Petra Vlahova.

Worley's first giant slalom World Cup crown had come back in 2017.

