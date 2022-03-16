Italy's Sofia Goggia won the third World Cup downhill title of her career after an anti-climactic conclusion to the season in Courchevel.
Goggia's nearest challenger Corinne Suter could only finish her run in provisional fifth place, which meant she could no longer gain the points needed to chase down her rival.
The final race of the year saw Mikaela Shiffrin take first place - her first downhill victory in two years - aiding her push for a fourth overall World Cup crown.
The American was joined on the podium in the French resort by Austrian Christine Scheyer and Swiss Joana Haehlen.
For Goggia, the victory capped a remarkable recovery from a serious knee injury which threatened to completely derail her season.
She somehow managed to recover in under a month for the Beijing Winter Olympics - taking home a silver medal in the downhill - and has now backed it up with another World Cup downhill title to go with those she secured in 2018 and 2021.
In the men's event held earlier on Wednesday, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde held off Beat Feuz to take the downhill globe trophy.
Advertisement
