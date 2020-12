Alpine Skiing

'A masterclass' - Mikaela Shiffrin claims her first victory after her father's death at Courchevel

Mikaela Shiffrin was very emotional as she claimed her first victory since the February 2 passing of her father. The American earned her 67th World Cup victory - tying for third on the all-time list - taking the giant slalom win in Courchevel, France, on Monday. She prevailed by .82 of a second over Italian Federica Brignone.

