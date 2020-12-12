Marta Bassino carried on from where she left off at the start of the season as she won the Giant Slalom at Courchevel on Saturday.

The Italian went out second to last in the second run and set the fastest time to take her second GS win of the season.

Second place went to Sara Hector of Sweden who flew down the course, beating the previous race leader Federica Brignone.

It was a brilliant run from Hector, whose last win came all the way back in 2014.

Overall leader Petra Vlhova won the first run, but she couldn’t live with the pace of the two women in front of her and had to settle for third.

America’s Mikaela Shiffrin continues to look for her first win since her return to racing. Shiffrin finished fourth in the end and showed some signs of rustiness down her second run, at least compared to her usual high standards.

Earlier in the men’s tour it was a great day for defending champion Mauro Caviezel in the first Super-G race of the season at Val d’Isere.

The Swiss rider went out fifth and set a blistering pace that no-one else was able to match as conditions worsened as the day went on.

The women will have a second Giant Slalom on Sunday whilst the men will have a Downhill.

