Mikaela Shiffrin struggled to contain her emotions as she claimed her first triumph since the death of her father in the giant slalom in Courchevel.

The American took the victory by .82 of a second over Italy's Federica Brignone over the course of the two runs, with France’s Tessa Worley in third.

Since returning to racing last month following a pre-season dominated by a back injury, Shiffrin has finished second, fifth and fourth in her previous three starts, but this time topped the timesheet.

Shiffrin dropped to her knees before trying to discuss how she was feeling in a very emotional post-race interview.

"It’s pretty hard to explain,” she said after receiving a hug from her mother, Eileen.

It’s really, like, 95 percent of me thought that I couldn’t do it, and then just this small bit of me at the right time. It’s crazy to be back here.

"I was trying to be really aggressive and not hold back. I mean, it’s still a work in progress.

"There’s still some pieces where my brain is like, I don’t know, going somewhere away from the course for a second, and then I have to come back. It takes a lot of energy to keep my focus."

Shiffrin, who drew level with Austrian Marcel Hirscher's tally of 67 World Cup wins, is now only behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

