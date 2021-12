Alpine Skiing

Top 3 runs as Sara Hector claims first World Cup win in seven years after upsetting Mikaela Shiffrin

American Mikaela Shiffrin was the favourite to take giant slalom gold but Swede Sara Hector leapfrogged her opponent with a brilliant second run to take her first World Cup gold in seven years. Shiffrin finished with a silver medal while Italy's Marta Bassino completed the podium in Courchevel

00:03:52, an hour ago