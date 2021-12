Alpine Skiing

Watch top 3 runs as Mikaela Shiffrin cruises to a stunning giant slalom victory to make it 72nd Alpine Ski World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin cruised to a stunning giant slalom victory in Courchevel to record the 72nd Alpine Ski World Cup win of her career. She took the win by 0.86 seconds from Sweden's Sara Hector, with Switzerland's Michelle Gisin completing the podium.

00:08:16, an hour ago