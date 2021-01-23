Olympic Downhill champion Sofia Goggia continued her stellar run of form as she won her fourth Downhill race in a row on Saturday at Crans Montana.

On Friday Goggia became the first Italian woman to ever win three Downhill races in a row and she created new history with her victory on Saturday.

Crans-Montana 'A masterclass' - Sofia Goggia wins fourth Downhill race in a row 2 HOURS AGO

In the opening set of racers it was Goggia’s compatriot Federica Brignone who led the way but when Goggia took to the snow she put together a breath-taking run, putting over a minute between her and the chasing pack.

Eventually some of the later starts began to put dents into Goggia’s time but no-one could stop the Italian superstar from taking her fourth win in a row.

'A masterclass' - Sofia Goggia wins fourth Downhill race in a row

Goggia is now in the company of an esteemed group, she is one of only five women ever to win at least four Downhills in a row.

She joins Switzerland’s Marie-Theres Nadig and Picabo Street in doing it once whilst the legendary Lindsey Vonn did it twice. However Austrian superstar Annemarie Moser-Proll leads the way having done it three times.

Lara Gut-Behrami skied well for second whilst it was another Italian, Elena Curtoni, who took the final podium spot.

America’s Breezy Johnson continued her fine form with a fifth-placed finish.

) Second-placed Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, winner Italy's Sofia Goggia and third-placed Italy's Elena Curtoni celebrate during the podium ceremony after the Women's Downhill event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Janu Image credit: Getty Images

Like yesterday’s run it was a high-pressure track, with no margin for error whatsoever.

A number of riders failed to finish and there was a particularly nasty crash for Friday’s runner-up, Ester Ledecka.

Crans-Montana Sofia Goggia becomes the first Italian woman to win three Downhills in a row A DAY AGO