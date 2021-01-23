Olympic Downhill champion Sofia Goggia continued her stellar run of form as she won her fourth Downhill race in a row on Saturday at Crans Montana.
On Friday Goggia became the first Italian woman to ever win three Downhill races in a row and she created new history with her victory on Saturday.
In the opening set of racers it was Goggia’s compatriot Federica Brignone who led the way but when Goggia took to the snow she put together a breath-taking run, putting over a minute between her and the chasing pack.
Eventually some of the later starts began to put dents into Goggia’s time but no-one could stop the Italian superstar from taking her fourth win in a row.
Goggia is now in the company of an esteemed group, she is one of only five women ever to win at least four Downhills in a row.
She joins Switzerland’s Marie-Theres Nadig and Picabo Street in doing it once whilst the legendary Lindsey Vonn did it twice. However Austrian superstar Annemarie Moser-Proll leads the way having done it three times.
Lara Gut-Behrami skied well for second whilst it was another Italian, Elena Curtoni, who took the final podium spot.
America’s Breezy Johnson continued her fine form with a fifth-placed finish.
Image credit: Getty Images
Like yesterday’s run it was a high-pressure track, with no margin for error whatsoever.
A number of riders failed to finish and there was a particularly nasty crash for Friday’s runner-up, Ester Ledecka.