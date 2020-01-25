Curtoni takes maiden World Cup downhill win in Italian clean sweep

The 28-year-old, who had previously made three World Cup podiums, edged out compatriot Marta Bassino by a tenth of a second on her way to victory in Bulgaria.

Curtoni crossed the line in 1:29.31 to take the win ahead of Bassino and a third Italian, Federica Brignone, who is third in the overall World Cup standings.

Top of the pile remains Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished fourth, while Switzerland's Corinne Suter stays top of the downhill rankings despite finishing just ninth.

The action in Bankso continues on Sunday in the super-G.

