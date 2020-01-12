Daniel Yule delivers second World Cup win in a week on home soil

The 26-year-old, who has Scottish parentage, became the first Swiss athlete to bring up three victories in the slalom discipline with an impressive win in the Bernese Highlands.

Yule held the gold medal position after a 53.15 clocking on the first run in front of a baying home crowd.

Last down the course, the PyeongChang bronze medallist slipped and nearly fell but recovered to post 55.58, enough to claim top step by 0.23 secs.

It followed a similar pattern to his triumph on Wednesday in Italy where he also led at the halfway point.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen finished second with 1:48.96, and clings onto top spot in the overall and slalom World Cup standings despite not having recorded a win since late November.

France's Clement Noel, victorious at Slalom 3 in Zagreb on 5 January, did not finish.

The search for Marcel Hirscher's successor goes on – the entirety of the 2018/19 World Cup slalom season yielded four different winners.

There have already been four separate victors in 2019/20, some way off the season's halfway stage.