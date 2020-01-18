Dead heat sees giant slalom title shared as home favourite Brignone emulates mother to make history

Maria Rosa Quario won the 1983 slalom title in Sestriere, and her daughter matched the feat in the 2020 World Cup thanks to an extraordinary dead heat with Slovakian Petra Vlhova.

The pair finish with an identical time of 2:21:15 over their two runs, finishing in joint first and just one hundredth of a second ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin, who had to settle for third.

Video - Scenes in Sestriere! Just one HUNDREDTH of a second separates top three in giant slalom 02:56

Brignone set the fastest time after the first run, but faced a strong task to hold on to her lead in the face of storming second runs from Vlhova and Shiffrin.

However she held on by the barest of margins, crossing in the exact same time as Vlhova and embracing her rival after a raucous celebration.

Shiffrin still leads the overall World Cup standings across all disciplines, but Brignone’s third giant slalom victory of the season maintains her lead in the standings for that event, 61 points ahead of the American.