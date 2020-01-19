Direz claims shock parallel giant slalom win in Sestriere

The French skier overcame Austria's Eliza Moerzinger in a closely-contested final to ensure she finished at the top of the leaderboard on a day when home advantage looked to aid Italian competitors.

Marta Bassino completed the top three by triumphing in the small final to be the highest-placed Italian at the event, which also saw her compatriots Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia finish fourth and fifth respectively.

Having qualified 16th fastest and beaten Katharina Truppe in the round of 32, Direz pulled off a huge upset by edging the all-conquering Mikaela Shiffrin in the round of 16 and took that momentum all the way to gold.

Sportsbeat 2020