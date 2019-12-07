Fabulous Feuz stars again in Colorado

The 32-year-old recorded his ninth career downhill victory after crossing the line in 1m18.98s, some 0.41s ahead of joint second-placed Johan Clarey of France and Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr.

39-year-old veteran Hannes Reichelt chalked an impressive fourth placed finish, while home favourite Ryan Cochran-Siegle surprised the field to come sixth.

After a slow start that saw him 0.35s behind at the first interval, Feuz turned on the afterburners towards the end of the course, to leave the other competitors in his wake.

The two-time Olympian now leads the standings after two World Cup rounds following successive podiums, as victory in America follows up a third-placed finish at Lake Louise last week.

Thomas Dressen, who was fastest in Canada, could only manage a finish of 19th this time out, finishing 1.10s behind speedy Swiss. He currently sits in third overall, with Kriechmayr sitting second in the standings, 44 points adrift of top spot.

Sportsbeat 2019