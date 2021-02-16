Mathieu Faivre produced a dominant performance to take World Championship gold in the parallel giant slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

After compatriot Alexis Pinturault had won silver and bronze in the alpine combined and Super-G, it was Faivre who claimed a first gold of the week for France.

He beat Croatia's Filip Zubcic in the final, going quicker in both legs to claim victory by 0.48 seconds.

Zubcic had narrowly beaten Loic Meillard in the semi-final, with the Swiss skier having to settle for the bronze.

However it was Faivre who was the class of the field, with his only scare coming in the quarter-final where he edged out Austrian Fabio Gstrein by just 0.02 seconds.

