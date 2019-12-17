The Italian trailed Norway's Holtmann by 0.13 seconds in third place after the opening run but finished in a total time of 2:12.59 to secure her 11th World Cup career win.

Video - Brignone continues hot form with Courchevel triumph 01:52

Meanwhile three-time reigning overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin failed to match the pace of the leading racers in both runs and finished 1.65 seconds behind in 17th, but the American retains her lead well on top of the overall standings.

Britain's Alex Tilley maintained her encouraging start to the season by finishing 24th having qualified for the second run.