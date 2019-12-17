Getty Images

Brignone finishes top while Shriffin struggles in Courchevel

Brignone finishes top while Shriffin struggles in Courchevel
By Eurosport UK via Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 53 minutes ago

Italy's Federica Brignone edged first-run leader Mina Fuerst Holtmann to win Tuesday's women's World Cup giant slalom in Courchevel.

The Italian trailed Norway's Holtmann by 0.13 seconds in third place after the opening run but finished in a total time of 2:12.59 to secure her 11th World Cup career win.

Video - Brignone continues hot form with Courchevel triumph

01:52

Meanwhile three-time reigning overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin failed to match the pace of the leading racers in both runs and finished 1.65 seconds behind in 17th, but the American retains her lead well on top of the overall standings.

Britain's Alex Tilley maintained her encouraging start to the season by finishing 24th having qualified for the second run.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react