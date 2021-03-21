Manuel Feller ended his World Cup campaign on a high with slalom victory in the final race of the season at Lenzerheide.

The Austrian was sixth after the first run but soared to the top of the standings when a second run of 53.51s gave him an overall time of 1:47.24.

Ramon Zenhausern looked well set to challenge but stumbled in the closing stages of his second run and missed a gate, a fate which also met Adrian Pertl next up.

Clement Noel was second, just eight-hundredths of a second behind Feller, while overall Crystal Globe winner Alexis Pinturault â€“ who wrapped up that title and the giant slalom crown on his 30th birthday on Saturday â€“ finished third to cap a memorable season with a podium finish.

The slalom globe was won by Feller's compatriot Marco Schwarz, who sealed the trophy last weekend and finished sixth in the season finale.

It is the 16th time an Austrian has finished top of the slalom standings and the 25-year-old, who was third overall behind Pinturault and Marco Odermatt, hopes to broaden his repertoire next season and beyond.

"We trained pretty hard this year so big thanks to the whole team and the coaches," Schwarz said.

"It was a big effort. Next season, I want to continue the good work in slalom but I want to take the next step in giant slalom and maybe super-G, so we'll see.

"Today was pretty tough on the second run but the season went pretty well for me. It started well with a third place in Alta Badia and it continued from race to race. I'm feeling pretty happy and satisfied with this globe."

Pinturault, meanwhile, said it was hard to pick a highlight from a dominant campaign which saw him finish on 1,260 points, 167 clear of nearest challenger Odermatt.

"I can't choose between the two victories in a row in Adelboden, as they very special, and yesterday," said the Frenchman.

"It was tricky with all the pressure around and it was a key moment to claim the globes in giant slalom and overall.

"I was really tired when I arrived this morning but this (third place) is a bonus. With a really strong second run, I felt good and the energy was coming back. I was pretty close to the victory today and it feels great to finish the season like this."

Great Britain's Dave Ryding was a creditable 12th in the final slalom standings on 203 points, with the highlight of his campaign arriving in Adelboden in January when the 34-year-old finished third.

