Bullish Beat Feuz revelled in completing some ruthless Swiss revenge as he and Marco Odermatt grabbed a one-two finish at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Kitzbuhel.

Just 24 hours after Dave Ryding made history by becoming the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup event, Feuz sped to his 16th race victory and extended his searing downhill record in the Austrian mountains.

Feuz, 34, has now won three of his last four races on the storied Streif course after beating compatriot Odermatt and home favourite Daniel Hemetsberger to the summit of the podium.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr won on Swiss soil in Wengen last weekend and Feuz, who finished 1.81s ahead of the 17th-placed Austrian on Sunday, admits turning those tables in Kitzbuhel made his triumph even sweeter.

The four-time downhill World Cup champion said: "Of course we Swiss wanted to hit back after [Vincent Kriechmayr] won in Wengen.

"I'm happy that I got through without any mistakes from top to bottom.

"It worked well with Marco and me. You're not always lucky with the [start] number.

"We had the forecast that it would get warm after all and that the track would attack. We had a good plan and it worked."

Feuz capitalised on the conducive Austrian conditions to topple Odermatt, 24, by 0.21s and extend his narrow advantage over his rival in the downhill standings.

Odermatt remains the overall World Cup leader - almost 400 points clear of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde - but now trails Feuz by 35 points in the downhill after eight events.

Norwegian Kilde, who won Friday's event in Kitzbuhel, leads the downhill standings by just eight points ahead of Feuz while it's Matthias Mayer - who finished fourth on Sunday - who sits in third ahead of ten-time World Cup race winner Odermatt.

The Alpine Ski World Cup season heads to Schladming for a slalom event in midweek, before the downhill season recommences in Kvitfjell after next month's Olympic Winter Games.

