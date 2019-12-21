First World Cup win for Chavanat in Planica

The 25-year-old pipped Italy's Federico Pellegrino and Norway's Erik Valnes in second and third with a time of 2:14.41 to cross the line first in the final, becoming the second Frenchman to win an individual World Cup sprint after Baptiste Gros in Quebec in March 2016.

His compatriot, Richard Jouve, finished in fifth with Sindre Bjoernestad Skar in fourth.

In the women's event, Jonna Sundling and Stina Nilsson of Sweden claimed gold and silver, while USA's Julia Kern finished in third.

