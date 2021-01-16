Manuel Feller held off Frenchman Clement Noel to take the first World Cup win of his career in front of the home crowd in Flachau.

Feller the third quickest in the first run but his second run was absolutely blistering as he knocked off team-mate Marco Schwarz who was previously in the leader’s chair.

He then faced a nervous wait as first Sebastian Foss-Solevagg and then Noel couldn’t match his time.

It’s Feller’s first ever win and follows up his podium ten days ago in Zagreb. Feller now is the leader of the Slalom standings and will wear the red leader’s bib tomorrow, he is one point ahead of Schwarz.

For Feller it’s the completion of a redemption arc after a serious injury and welcoming a son into the world with his wife. He will now have his sights set on his next win.

The Austrian team has been under pressure since the retirement of Marcel Hirscher and the performances of Schwarz and Feller will thrill the coaches and the demanding Austrian media.

It’s an important podium for Noel, his first of the season and since early February last year. The Frenchman had been struggling to put together two consistent runs and had to watch compatriot Alexis Pinturault shine in the Giant Slalom.

Great Britain’s Dave Ryding, fresh off just the third World Cup medal of his career, put in a great second run and had to settle for seventh, still a tremendous return for the Rocket who is starting to find some real form.

Swiss rider Luca Acerni produced one of the best rides of the second run and from starting 43rd secured a top ten finish.

One of the pre-season favourites, Henrik Kristoffersen, continued his struggles as he finished outside the top ten yet again.

There were also some much needed World Cup points for Bulgaria’s Albert Popov and Stefan Hadalin of Slovenia.

Kristoffersen has spoken about his form on his blog and will be hoping he can turn things around before too long with the World Championships less than a month away

