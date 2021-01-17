Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevag ended his long wait for a maiden slalom victory by winning the slalom event in Flachau.

Foss-Solevag's time of 1:46.23 across the two runs proved enough, smashing the time of Marco Schwarz to seal an emphatic victory after 86 World Cup starts which moves him up to third in the slalom rankings.

Austria's Schwarz finished in second (+0.76) with Alexis Pinturault grabbing his first slalom podium on the season in third (+0.95).

Britain's Dave Ryding finished 12th (+2.08) and 11th in the season's standings.

Foss-Solevag said afterwards: "It takes time so I have been patient and been working hard for a long time and tried to do it step-by-step. It's nice.

"It's a team victory. I wouldn't done it without the coaches or teammates. We have a good team spirit.

There's a lot of guys who ski fast and you saw it last year too. Everyone is going all in and it's a really fun race.

Schwarz's second-placed finish means he goes top of the overall standings on 389 points.

