Alpine Skiing

'The Viking!' - Sebastian Foss-Solevag smashes run to claim emphatic maiden win

Sebastian Foss-Solevag was delighted to finally secure his first World Cup victory, edging out Marco Schwarz. The Norwegian's victory means there have now been six different winners in the six slalom races this season. Great Britain's Dave Ryding finished 12th in the Austrian alps.

