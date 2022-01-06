The women's slalom in Flachau planned for January 11 has been postponed due to high levels of Covid-19 cases in the area.

A new location in Austria is currently being sought after. A decision was confirmed by an organising committee led by Mayor Thomas Oberreiter and Governor Wilfried Haslauer.

Flachau is currently the municipality with the highest number of cases. There are currently 268 active cases in the region.

Oberreiter emphasises that "not a single one of them needs medical treatment".

However, World Cup events in the Salzburg region in the coming week - the women's ski races in Zauchensee (January 15-16) and the Snowboard World Cup races in Bad Gastein (January 11-12) are set to go ahead as planned.

