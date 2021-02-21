Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag maintained his fine run of form to claim men's slalom gold on the final day of competition at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The 29-year-old had notched the first World Cup victory of his career in Flachau, Austria, in January, and he followed up that success on the main stage with a two-run time of 1:46.48.

Foss-Solevaag was joined on the podium by fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen in third, while Austria's Adrian Pertl - who has only ever finished in the top three of a World Cup event once - took home silver.

"Of course you always wish for it and you always want it, but there are a lot of people who are aiming for it," Foss-Solevaag said. "It's a small margin, and today was my day."

Following the conclusion to the World Championships, attention quickly returns to the 2020/21 World Cup season, with Bansko, Bulgaria, hosting two bouts of giant slalom action that begin on February 27.

