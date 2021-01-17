Sebastian Foss-Solevag healed the wounds of a miserable week for Norwegian alpine skiing with a first slalom gold at the 86th attempt in Flachau.

Reigning overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was ruled out for the season after a crash in training on Saturday, a week after youngsters Lucas Braathen and Atle Lie McGrath suffered serious injuries.

Foss-Solevag did his bit to boost morale among the 'Attacking Vikings', fastest on both runs to seal victory by 0.76s.

"Getting the win takes time, I have been patient and been working hard for a long time," said the 29-year-old.

"It's a victory for the team. We are working together and I wouldn't have won it without them, without any of the coaches and the team-mates. This shows us we have good team spirit."

There was a timely uptick in form for Kristoffersen too, improving Saturday's finish of 18th to seventh weeks before he defends his giant slalom world title in Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo.

Alexis Pinturault looks a shoo-in for the overall Crystal Globe with Aamodt Kilde ruled out, stretching his lead at the summit to 158 points with a bronze medal.

The race for the slalom Crystal Globe is far more open with six different winners in six races this season.

Austria's Marco Schwarz opened up a 65-point lead on compatriot Manuel Feller, winning silver in 1:46.99 to finish on the podium for the fifth time in six races in 2020/21.

