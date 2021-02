Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing video: Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr wins super-G in Garmisch to extend World Cup lead

Vincent Kriechmayr extended his lead in the season’s super-G standings on Saturday by winning the final World Cup race before the World Championships. Kriechmayr pipped Matthias Mayer by 0.17 seconds for an Austrian one-two in the final standings. “I’m really proud about my skiing and about this result,” Kriechmayr said.

