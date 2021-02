Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing video: Italy's Dominik Paris wins men's World Cup downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Dominik Paris announced himself as a serious contender for the upcoming World Championships with victory in the men's downhill World Cup event at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Friday. It was Paris' first win since tearing a knee ligament during a Super-G training session in January 2020. It was his first win on the World Cup circuit since Bormio, in December 2019.

