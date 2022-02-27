Henrik Kristoffersen made it back-to-back slalom wins in 24 hours as the Norwegian topped the podium ahead of Britain's Dave Ryding at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

Kristoffersen was eighth after the first run but jumped up to the top step with a second run of 58.02 for a total of 1:52.66 - edging out Riding by just 0.35 seconds.

The Brit had appeared to be out of contention after his first run, sitting in 19th place after posting 55.17 seconds to find himself 1.41 seconds behind leader Loic Meillard.

But the 35-year-old produced the third fastest time in the second run to cross the line in 57.84 for a total time of 1:53.01 to finish in second place behind Kristoffersen.

The podium was completed by German Linus Strasser, who posted a combined time of 1:53.13 to deny Norwegian Lucas Braathen (1:53.15) the bronze medal.

Kristoffersen's latest victory means he sits top of the overall World Cup slalom rankings, having also won the previous day's event, with Ryding in fourth place after his podium.

Braathen and Strasser separate the two men in the standings in second and third, respectively.

