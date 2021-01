Alpine Skiing

Alpine skiing: 'So impressive' - Watch Lara Gut-Behrami storm to victory in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Lara Gut-Behrami continued her fine form on the legendary Kandahar slope. The 29-year-old has now won 15th Super Gs and ranks fourth all-time behind Lindsey Vonn (28), Renate Goetschl (17) and Katja Seizinger (16). Garmisch-Partenkirchen will host another Super G on Sunday in the last World Cup event ahead of the World Championships in Cortina on February 7.

00:02:02, 44 views, 2 hours ago