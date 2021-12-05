Sofia Goggia continued her fine start to the downhill campaign with her second victory in as many days at Lake Louise in Canada. The reigning Olympic champion came home in 1:48.42s, more than eight tenths of a second clear of runner-up Breezy Johnson â€“ the same top two as Friday's downhill season opener. There was a different face on the third step of the podium, which was occupied by Corinne Suter after the Swiss star edged out Austrian pair Cornelia Huetter and Christine Scheyer. Goggia has now won the last six downhill races she has competed in, either side of an injury in January, drawing her level with record streaks set by Lindsey Vonn and Picabo Street. "It's a joyful day," said Goggia, reflecting on a triumph which marked her 13th career World Cup gold. "Today the weather was very different to yesterday â€“ I knew that with the gap I won with yesterday, I could have skied a little slower [today]. "I think I made a really solid run. I knew the points at which I had to be really fast. I pushed at some points and made the right balance. "I will give everything to hold on to the red bib." Sportsbeat 2021

