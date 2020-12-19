Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia insists she has plenty of room for improvement, despite picking up her first alpine skiing World Cup win of the season in the women's downhill in Val-d'IsÃ¨re.

The 28-year-old had finished second behind Swiss ace Corinne Suter in the first downhill event of the campaign in France on Friday, but the duo reversed roles second time around, with Goggia 0.24 seconds clear after recording a time of 1:44.70.

Having clinched her maiden podium finish last time out, American Breezy Johnson matched that feat by coming home third for the second day in a row, just three hundredths of a second behind Suter.

Friday's competition was marred by a series of crashes, with Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer being ruled out for the rest of the season with ruptured knee ligaments after falling near the course's compression jump.

Tweaks were made as a result, but Goggia believes she was too conservative in her approach on Saturday and thinks a more attacking display will be required to finish on top at the third downhill event in St. Anton in January.

"It wasn't perfect," she said. "It was a good run overall, but I think I could've pushed more in some parts, and when I finished I didn't think it would be good enough to win.

"Yesterday I was a lot more attacking, and if I continue racing like this I don't think it'll be enough in the following competitions. I have to find a balance between today and yesterday."

