Sofia Goggia continued her dominant downhill form by claiming a fourth successive World Cup victory in Crans Montana, Switzerland. The Winter Olympic champion stopped the clock in 1:27.75s to take the 11th World Cup victory of her career and her eighth in downhill. She beat Switzerland's home favourite Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.27s, while Goggia's fellow Italian Elena Curtoni completed the podium. Goggia has won four of the five downhill events this season and finished second in the other, giving her a commanding 195-point lead at the top of the standings. She sits third in the overall alpine skiing standings, which are led by Slovakia's Petra Vlhova by 120 points from Michelle Gisin. Sportsbeat 2021