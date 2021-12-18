Italian Sofia Goggia was top of the podium once again in the downhill event at the Alpine Ski World Cup in Val D'Isère, France.

The 29-year-old won her seventh consecutive downhill event, showing the sort of form that makes her favourite to defend her Olympic downhill title in Beijing in two months time.

Ad

She finished in a time of 1:41.71, comfortably ahead of American Breezy Johnson who finished 0.27 seconds behind.

Alpine Skiing Bennett breaks America's duck in men's downhill AN HOUR AGO

Mirjam Puchner took third spot on the podium a further 0.64s behind Johnson but edging out fellow Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer.

Goggia's win took her to the top of the overall seasons rankings after winning four of the last six events, overtaking Mikaela Shiffrin, while the top three in today's race are in the same order in the downhill standings, with Goggia 60 points ahead of Johnson.

They head out again tomorrow on the Piste Oreiller-Killy in a super giant slalom event, before the next event in Courchevel on Tuesday.

Val d'Isère 'Really happy' Goggia after difficult training sessions before Val d'Isere 2 HOURS AGO