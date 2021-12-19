Sofia Goggia confirmed her place as the Alpine queen as she added super-G gold to her downhill title at the World Cup in Val Dâ€™Isere.

The 29-year-old was joined on the podium by fellow Italian Elena Curtoni who claimed bronze, as Norwayâ€™s Ragnhild Mowinckel denied an Italian clean sweep as she took silver.

The 2018 Olympic champion had earned her third downhill World Cup title of the season on Saturday, and Sunday's super-G triumph was her fifth victory in 17 days.

Goggia was the fifth skier to complete her run in France and had to wait for the likes of 2019 super-G world champion Mikaela Shiffrin to go to confirm her place at the top of the standings.

In the end, the Italian finished 0.33s ahead of Mowinckel for her third Val Dâ€™Isere podium, with compatriot Curtoni rounding out the top three.

Federica Brignone could not complete an Italian 1-2-3 as her time of 1:19.75 saw her miss out on bronze by just one-hundredth of a second, however she did do enough to keep Shiffrin in fifth place.

Goggia now sits 93 points clear of Brignone in the super-G World Cup standings, with Curtoniâ€™s bronze moving her up to third for an Italian clean sweep with four races completed.

