Sofia Goggia put in a dominant display en route to her second downhill World Cup win of the season in St. Anton, Austria. The Olympic champion, who was second in the season opener before winning in Val-d-Isere last time out, waltzed to the line in 1:24.06s to take victory and strengthen her lead at the top of the downhill standings. Austria's Tamara Tippler secured her first World Cup podium with second, almost a full second behind, while USA's Breezy Johnson was third. "Today, I knew I had to attack the course, and especially on the lower half, I could feel I was fast," said Goggia after the race. "Although I felt good on the lower half of the course, I wasn't entirely sure until I saw my time and then I thought to myself, 'today I am unbeatable'." Goggia has a commanding 91-point lead at the top of the downhill standings from Switzerland's Corinne Suter, while Slovakia's Petra Vlhova leads the overall World Cup race. Sportsbeat 2021