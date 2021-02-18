Lara Gut-Behrami became the fourth woman to win the Super-G and giant slalom world titles in the same year as she pipped America's Mikaela Shiffrin by just 0.02 seconds to giant slalom glory.

The Swiss skier joins an exclusive list which also includes decorated Olympians Alexandra Meissnitzer, Anja Paerson and Anna Veith in achieving the feat as she earned her third medal of the Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina.

Two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin had led after a first run time of 1:13.22 but was agonisingly pipped by Gut-Behrami - who won in a total time of 2:30.66 in the smallest victory margin in a giant slalom race in World Championship history.

"GS has always been so important for me in my entire career," Gut-Behrami said. "I always knew that if I'm skiing well in GS then it's easy to be fast even in the other disciplines.

"I've been struggling a lot in the last years, but this year I was coming back step by step. I was tired, but I just tried to enjoy."

Shiffrin's silver provided the 25-year-old with a tenth World Championship medal, while Austria's Katharina Liensberger provided the best second run effort to herself finish just 0.09 seconds off the winner in third.

Meanwhile, Britain's Alex Tilley earned her best World Championship individual result as she finished 17th in a time of 2:34.72.

