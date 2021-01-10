Swiss ace Lara Gut-Behrami survives late scare to lead home field in Austria.

Lara Gut-Behrami sealed her first World Cup win of the season in dramatic fashion after recovering from a potentially damaging mistake to finish top of the pile in St Anton.

The Swiss star almost missed a gate towards the end of her run in Sunday's Super G but managed to stay on track and finish in 1:17.82, which at the time gave her a healthy lead of 1.67 seconds.

Though her lead was cut, Gut-Behrami's time was enough for the 28-year-old to claim her 27th career World Cup win ahead of Italy's Marta Bassino, who matched her World Cup best with a second-placed finish in 1:17.98.

Corinne Suter claimed the final podium place, ensuring there were two Swiss representatives in the top three, and Gut-Behrami confessed to a feeling of relief after her victory was wrapped up.

'Massive error', but Gut-Behrami claims Super G glory in St Anton

"I didn't imagine that it would be enough to win because I made a really big mistake at the finish, but I also knew that it was complicated for everyone," she said.

"This is what a Super G should be. You have to trust your instincts and it's not like a downhill where you already know what's going to happen. I just tried to feel free on my skis and push till the finish."

Conditions were tricky throughout the competition, with Saturday's Downhill winner Sofia Goggia sliding out early on and her fellow Italian Francesca Marsaglia stumbling across the finishing line after colliding with the penultimate gate.

The overall World Cup leader, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, saw her lead cut to 119 points after finishing 19th, with Michelle Gisin - who was eighth in St Anton - closing the gap at the summit ahead of Tuesday's slalom in Flachau.

