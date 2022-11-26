Lara Gut-Behrami claimed the 35th World Cup win of her storied career after claiming victory at the opening giant slalom meet of the season in Killington.

Sara Hector, reigning Olympic champion in this event, led after the opening run, with Ragnhild Mowinckel sitting in second, Gut-Behrami in third and Petra Vlhova in fourth.

Ad

A stunning second run from the Swiss saw her claim victory in a combined run time of 1:44.08 - just 0.07s ahead of Italy's Marta Bassino, who finished in second after placing fifth in the first run.

Killington, VT 'A picture of confidence!' - Gut-Behrami takes victory in Killington AN HOUR AGO

Hector was forced to settle for third after a couple of errors in the final run of the competition, while Vlhova just missed out on a podium spot in fourth.

Katharina Liensberger finished in fifth and Mowinckel in sixth, while it was a disappointing day for Mikaela Shiffrin on home snow.

Shiffrin, who picked up her 75th and 76th World Cup victories last weekend, was only tenth after the opening run and failed to produce any magic in her second, as she was forced to settle for 13th place.

Sportsbeat 2022

Killington, VT WATCH - Hector leads the way in Killington after blistering first run 3 HOURS AGO