Gut-Behrami doubles up as Suter seals title

In a remarkable repeat of Friday's racing, the 2016 World Cup winner again led a Swiss one-two ahead of compatriot Corinne Suter as the latter sealed the Crystal Globe for the season's downhill with just one race remaining in the calendar.

Having claimed her first gold of the season on Friday, Gut-Behrami had obviously got the bit between her teeth, flying home in 1:27.73mins, just 0.02s ahead of Suter, with Austrian Nina Ortlieb completing the podium 0.05s back.

Federica Brignone came home in fourth to cut the overall World Cup standings lead of Mikaela Shiffrin – who is taking an extended break from competition after the death of her father earlier this month – to 27 points ahead of Sunday's combined event.