Lara Gut-Behrami's long wait to become world super-G champion ended when she stopped chasing.

She first reached the rostrum at the World Championships as a teenager in 2009 - the decade that followed brought five global medals in super-G, downhill or combined - all silver or bronze - and a horrific injury.

The Swiss was the most successful World Cup skier without a world title, which felt even more freakish when she won four super-G races in a row in January.

Even the elements intervened to prolong her pursuit of top step, with heavy snow and then fog delaying the start in Cortina d'Ampezzo by three days.

When she finally got her chance, Gut-Behrami delivered on heavy favouritism and took victory with a flawless run down Olympia della Tofane.

"In the past, I always wanted to win gold and it never happened," said the 29-year-old.

"This was the first time I knew my life wouldn't change if I won or not. I didn't ski to win the gold, I just skied to try to show what I can do and this was the big difference, if I compare to the previous editions.

â€œI finally have a life besides skiing, my life is not just about whether I'm skiing well or not. We donâ€™t die if we don't win.

â€œIâ€™m happy I found my dream home with my husband and there are plenty of other things besides. I also finally know how much I'm worth and you're still worth something even if you don't win.â€

Gut-Behrami, married to footballer Valon, led a Swiss one-two with Corinne Suter coming home 0.34s slower for silver.

Suter said: "Lara and I train together, and we push each other so much to the limit. I think this why we are so fast at the moment."

Defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin took the shortest step on the podium but having not raced in the discipline for a year and only trained it for four days, that was arguably the biggest achievement in Cortina.

The American, who erred on the final section of the course while in the lead, drew level with Lindsey Vonn with an eighth World Championship medal.

"I had moments where I was thinking 'What if I could win?' and then I was thinking 'No, get rid of that," she said.

"I'm super pleased. I had such a good feeling skiing the hill. I had a mistake but even with that I felt like it was still fun. I was just thinking, 'That's not very fast, but who knows?"

