Lara Gut-Behrami became just the third woman in history to win four successive super-G World Cup races with another impressive performance in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The Swiss star has been unstoppable since the calendar flipped to 2021, taking victories in St Anton, Crans-Montana and now two in three days on the German slopes - to join Katja Seizinger and the great Lindsey Vonn as the only female super-G skiers to win four on the spin.

World Championships Sofia Goggia to miss Alpine World Ski Championships 5 HOURS AGO

Forty-eight hours earlier, Gut-Behrami had triumphed by 0.68 seconds and while the margin of victory was only 0.28s this time, she still skied with a confidence and purpose that suggested the win was never in doubt.

First out of the gates, Norway's Kajsa Vickhoff Lie had posted a solid benchmark of 1:18.25 mins but, skiing sixth, Gut-Behrami blitzed the course to cross the line in 1:17.37.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova came closest to matching that time when she finished 0.28s back to take a surprise silver, while Austrian Tamara Tippler nabbed the bronze medal from Lie with a time of 1:18.11.

Vlhova's silver medal was her first-ever World Cup super-G podium finish and ensures she stays top of the overall cross-discipline standings on 989 points, with Gut-Behrami second on 947 and Michelle Gisin third on 807.

Unsurprisingly, Gut-Behrami's recent dominance means she has all but wrapped up the season-long super-G crystal globe as she sits on 445 points with just two races remaining - a 195-point lead over Corinne Suter, with Tippler a further ten points back in third.

Sportsbeat 2021

Chamonix Kristoffersen stylishly overcomes Zenhäusern to win at Chamonix A DAY AGO