Swiss alpine ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami secured her second consecutive World Cup Super G win in Crans Montana with a dominant performance on the Mont Lachaux slopes.

Gut-Behrami claimed the previous event in St Anton am Arlberg earlier this month and following her second place in Saturday's downhill, she was back on top of the podium.

Kitzbühel ‘Makes it looks so casual!’ – Fuez doubles up in Kitzbuhel 4 HOURS AGO

The 29-year-old Sochi 2014 bronze medallist clocked 1:15.63 to finish 0.93 seconds ahead of Austria Tamara Tippler in the biggest Super G winning margin since 2015.

Overall World Cup holder Federica Brignone claimed third place behind Tippler, trailing Gut-Behrami by 1.02 seconds, for the Italian's ninth Super G podium finish.

The victory for Gut-Behrami was her third on home soil following previous triumphs in St Moritz in 2008 and Lenzerheide in 2014 and sees her top the discipline's overall rankings with 245 points.

Gut-Behrami, who overtook team-mate Corinne Suter to lead the standings, now has 14 Super G wins and sits fourth on the women's all-time list led by Lindsey Vonn.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova still leads the overall standings with 861 points ahead of Switzerland's Michelle Gisin (744) despite making a mistake and failing to finish.

Alpine Skiing Goggia glides to fourth straight win 21 HOURS AGO