Lara Gut-Behrami went top of the overall World Cup standings with gold in a Swiss downhill one-two in Val di Fassa, Italy.

Since Sofia Goggia's season was ended by injury in January, no racer has been able to lay a glove on the 29-year-old in speed disciplines and she wrapped up a fourth successive World Cup victory.

Alpine Skiing Brilliant Zubcic hot on the heels of Pinturault after breaking Croatian history in Bansko AN HOUR AGO

Gut-Behrami came home in a winning time of 1:25.53, 0.32s ahead of compatriot Corinne Suter in a repeat of the World Championship Super-G placings.

"The slope was even from top to bottom," she said. "In the middle section I managed to drive much cleaner than yesterday".

With half of the remaining World Cup races in the slalom discipline - the only one the Swiss doesn't race - Slovak Petra Vlhova must still be considered favourite for the overall crown.

But if Gut-Behrami can maintain her giant slalom form, she can't be ignored for an unlikely tilt at a second overall Globe.

Germany's Kira Weidle, who won a surprise silver in the downhill at the World Championships, beat Austria's Ramona Siebenhofer to bronze by 0.08.

Sportsbeat 2021

Alpine Skiing Gut-Behrami moves top of World Cup standings with dramatic win 21 HOURS AGO