Lara Gut-Behrami claimed her second Alpine Ski World Cup victory of the season in the downhill race in Zauchensee as Olympic favourite Sofia Goggia suffered a nasty crash just three weeks before Beijing 2022.

Goggia has dominated the speed events this season, winning all three downhills as well as two super-Gs and was going for an eight consecutive downhill World Cup victory.

The Italian had clocked the two fastest intermediate times but halfway down the course lost control of her left ski and hit the safety net at speed, although fortunately she was able to get back on her feet and walk away.

Shortly afterwards, Gut-Behrami tore up the course to set a time of 1:45.78 that wouldn't be beaten, as the Swiss claimed a 34th World Cup triumph of her career.

It was just a second win of the campaign for the 30-year-old, who missed a few events after testing positive for Covid in December, and she was delighted to finally get back to winning ways.

"The last two months have actually been anything but good," admitted Gut-Behrami.

"I'm happy that I'm back on track now and that I was able to ski well here. Hopefully it will stay that way. I'm tired, but I was able to ski at a good level over the last three days."

Gut-Behrami finished 0.1s ahead of Germany's Kira Weidle, while Ramona Siebenhofer took bronze as she crossed the line a further 0.34s back.

Goggia is still in control of the downhill standings, while Mikaela Shiffrin remains top of the overall rankings despite skipping the event in Zauchensee.

